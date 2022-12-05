Left Menu

Punjab Cong leaders meet CM Mann for Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra

A delegation of Punjab Congress leaders led by partys state president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday met Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, urging him to ensure smooth passage of Rahul Gandhis Bharat Jodo Yatra which is expected to reach the state in the first week of January.The delegation included MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and former Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh.Met CM BhagwantMann Sahab today alongwith RavneetBittu RanakpINC ahead of BharatJodaYatra led by RahulGandhi Ji, which enters Punjab next month.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-12-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 22:39 IST
A delegation of Punjab Congress leaders led by party's state president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday met Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, urging him to ensure smooth passage of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra which is expected to reach the state in the first week of January.

The delegation included MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and former Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh.

''Met CM @BhagwantMann Sahab today alongwith @RavneetBittu & @RanakpINC ahead of #BharatJodaYatra led by @RahulGandhi Ji, which enters Punjab next month. Urged CM Sahab for administrative cooperation to ensure smooth passage of yatra & avoid any inconvenience to general public,'' Warring tweeted.

Earlier, Warring held a meeting to chalk out the modalities for Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The yatra is expected to start from Fatehgarh Sahib or Rajpura and it will pass through Jalandhar, Beas, Gurdaspur before culminating in Pathankot.

Warring after the meeting said the state unit was all geared up for the yatra.

''Chaired a meeting of the assembly observers for the #BharatJodoYatra. @INCPunjab is all geared up to host a wonderful experience to all the Yatris and @Rahul RahulGandhi ji as they are scheduled to reach Punjab in the first week of January,'' he said in a tweet.

