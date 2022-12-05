Punjab: Finance dept suspends one more employee, serves show-cause notices to several others for suspicious transactions

The Punjab finance department on Monday suspended one more senior employee and issued show-cause notices to several others for alleged suspicious transactions of more than Rs 86 lakh.

Three employees of the department had already been suspended.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said a departmental inquiry committee was formed on June 2 to investigate various complaints regarding corruption in the state treasury offices under the anti-corruption campaign launched by the state government.

He said on the basis of the inquiry committee's report, one superintendent, one senior assistant, and one junior assistant were placed under suspension, while another senior assistant was suspended on Monday.

Besides, show-cause notices have been issued to several other employees of the state level and regional treasury offices for the suspicious financial transactions, he said in an official release.

Cheema said according to the inquiry committee report, total suspicious transactions of Rs 86,44,022 were found.

