LATAM POLITICS TODAY -U.S. NSC chief visits Brazil's Lula, discusses democracy, climate change

U.S. NSC chief visits Brazil's Lula, discusses democracy, climate change BRASILIA - U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met on Monday with Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and discussed strengthening democracy in the Americas, combating climate change and the situation in Haiti and Venezuela, Lula's top foreign policy adviser said.

Former foreign minister Celso Amorim told reporters after the almost two-hour meeting that no date was decided for a visit by Lula to the White House, though Lula said an official visit might have to wait until after he takes office on Jan. 1. Mexico could struggle to secure non-GM corn imports by 2024, experts say

MEXICO CITY - Mexico could achieve its goal of replacing half its import needs with non-genetically modified corn but would struggle to meet the deadline for a controversial ban and could suffer a bout of fresh inflation for its key staple crop, experts told Reuters. Mexico, which imports about 17 million tons of mostly genetically modified (GM) corn from the United States, has a presidential decree that would phase out GM corn and the herbicide glyphosate by Jan. 31, 2024. Supporters of the ban say GM seeds can contaminate Mexico's age-old native varieties, and legal battles alleging glyphosate-based herbicides cause cancer have been fought in U.S. courts for years.

Brazil's transition team sees no need for emergency move at Petrobras RIO DE JANEIRO - The transition team for Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sees no need for any emergency move at state-run oil company Petrobras, sources said on Monday, after a meeting between Lula's team and the firm's top management.

The state-run oil company briefed Lula's transition team on fuel pricing policy, according to the sources close to the matter. Chief Executive Caio Paes de Andrade, who is undergoing cancer treatment, did not attend the meeting, they added. (Compiled by Steven Grattan)

