Bommai confident of Gujarat like "pro incumbency mandate" for BJP in K'taka too

With exit polls favouring the BJP retaining power in Gujarat, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday exuded confidence that the pro-incumbency mandate is likely in this poll-bound southern state.He asserted that the saffron party will cent percent form the government in Karnataka once again, after the 2023 polls.People today support good governance and developmental works.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-12-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 13:09 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
With exit polls favouring the BJP retaining power in Gujarat, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday exuded confidence that the ''pro-incumbency mandate'' is likely in this poll-bound southern state.

He asserted that the saffron party will ''cent percent'' form the government in Karnataka once again, after the 2023 polls.

''People today support good governance and developmental works. It is very clear that there is no support for false and politically motivated allegations. In both states (Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh) our party will be victorious. The whole country is supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership,'' Bommai said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said this is not the first time there will be a pro incumbency mandate in Gujarat, as BJP will be winning there for the seventh time.

''This clearly shows that the people have strong faith in the BJP's governance, its leaders, and Narendra Modi's leadership,'' he added.

Exit polls on Monday predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, where most pollsters gave an edge to the ruling party over the Congress.

The counting of votes in both states will take place on December 8. Elections for the Himachal Pradesh assembly took place on November 12, while polling in Gujarat happened in two phases on December 1 and 5.

Asked whether this pro incumbency mandate will repeat in Karnataka too, the Chief Minister said, ''of course, in Karnataka too there will be a good outcome, and as I have been saying- cent percent there will be a BJP government here once again in 2023.'' Assembly elections are due in Karnataka in about 5 months.

The BJP in Karnataka has set a target of winning minimum 150 seats in 224-member assembly to regain power.

The Congress which is hoping to come to power in the state, has set a similar target, while former PM H D Deve Gowda's JD(S) is targeting 123 seats.

