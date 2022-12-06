Left Menu

Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit polls show win for AAP in MCD election; calls prediction for Guj 'positive sign'

Lets wait for tomorrow Wednesday, he told reporters on the sidelines of an event.On the Gujarat exit polls, the Delhi chief minister said a new party like the AAP getting 15 to 20 per cent vote share in a state considered the BJPs stronghold was a big thing.All exit polls predicted a big mandate for the BJP in Gujarat in the range of 117-151 seats in the 182-member assembly, while the Congress was predicted to bag seats in the range of 16-51 seats.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 13:47 IST
Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit polls show win for AAP in MCD election; calls prediction for Guj 'positive sign'
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday thanked the people of Delhi after exit polls predicted a win for the party in the Delhi municipal election and also said the prediction for the party in Gujarat was a ''positive sign''.

Three exit polls on Monday predicted a clear win for the AAP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, with the BJP emerging a distant second.

All the exit polls have given Congress less than 10 seats. The results of the polls to 250 wards of MCD will be declared after the counting of votes on December 7.

''I would like to congratulate the people of Delhi. They have again shown their faith in us. Let's wait for tomorrow (Wednesday),'' he told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

On the Gujarat exit polls, the Delhi chief minister said a new party like the AAP getting ''15 to 20 percent vote share'' in a state considered the BJP's stronghold was a ''big thing''.

All exit polls predicted a big mandate for the BJP in Gujarat in the range of 117-151 seats in the 182-member assembly, while the Congress was predicted to bag seats in the range of 16-51 seats. The AAP was projected to bag between two and 13 seats. The majority mark in Gujarat is 92.

''It is a positive sign for us. Gujarat is considered the BJP stronghold. The AAP is a new party there and for a new party like us, getting 15 to 20 per cent vote share is a big thing,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022