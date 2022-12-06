Left Menu

CM Manik Saha emerges as Good Samaritan for Tripura content creator fighting cancer

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha's reply to a humanitarian appeal that sought help for a cancer patient on social media went viral on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 17:18 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha's reply to a humanitarian appeal seeking help for a cancer patient on social media went viral on Tuesday. Ankita Debnath, a young content creator from Tripura, was diagnosed with cancer (Stage 3) recently. She is now under treatment.

Ankita has made an appeal through a Facebook post and sought financial assistance from the people to fight the disease. Her appeal has received a massive response from netizens. Chief Minister Saha, who came to know about it on social media, played Good Samaritan and replied to Ankita's Facebook post from his official handle on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister's reply in Bengali translates as "I got to know about it through social media. I pray for the speedy recovery of Ankita. My office may contact her if any assistance is required for her treatment. I have also passed an instruction to the officers concerned to communicate." As soon as the Chief Minister replied to Ankita's appeal on social media, it went viral and many of people appreciated the initiative.

A social media user wrote, "It is unbelievable that a Chief Minister can come forward to support someone in need based on a social media appeal. We are proud to have a Chief Minister like Dr Manik Saha. May Ankita get well soon." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

