Left Menu

Union Minister Pashupati Paras flags 'rising' crimes against Dalits in Bihar at NDA meet

BJP ally and Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Tuesday accused the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government of acting with a sense of revenge against Dalits, particularly Paswans, and raised the issue of rising crimes against the communitys members at a meeting of the ruling NDA.The Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party leader, a day before the Winter Session of Parliament begins, also sought the Centres intervention into the matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 17:59 IST
Union Minister Pashupati Paras flags 'rising' crimes against Dalits in Bihar at NDA meet
  • Country:
  • India

BJP ally and Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Tuesday accused the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government of acting with a sense of revenge against Dalits, particularly Paswans, and raised the issue of ''rising'' crimes against the community's members at a meeting of the ruling NDA.

The Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party leader, a day before the Winter Session of Parliament begins, also sought the Centre's intervention into the matter. In Arwal, a woman from the community was burnt alive along with her daughter for daring to complain to police about she being sexually assaulted, he said at the meeting that is customarily held before the beginning of a parliamentary session.

He claimed that police did not act on her complaint initially, and also spoke about similar such incidents. Paras also alleged that officers from the Paswan community are being shunted to insignificant positions by the JD(U)-RJD-Congress alliance government in the state.

Paswans are largely seen to be supporters of the Lok Janshakti Party founded by Ram Vilas Paswan. Though the party now has two factions, one headed by Paras and the other by his nephew Chirag Paswan, the groups are close to the BJP. While the Paras-led faction is officially a BJP ally, Paswan has also moved closer to it and has maintained a strong stand against Kumar.

Paras claimed that incidents of crime against the community have been ''rising'' after Kumar snapped ties with the BJP.

The NDA meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Two other BJP allies, Union Minister Anupriya Patel of the Apna Dal and Agatha Sangma of the NPA skipped the meet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022