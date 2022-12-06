Left Menu

Brazil senator Favaro leading candidate to be Lula’s agriculture minister - sources

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 19:12 IST
Brazilian senator Carlos Favaro is the leading candidate to be agriculture minister for president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, two sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity on Tuesday.

Spokespeople for Favaro, who is senator for the farming state of Mato Grosso, said the senator had not received an official invitation to take up the job, and did not comment further. Favaro is part of the president-elect's transition team.

