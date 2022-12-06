Suspended BJP leader quits, blames seniors

BJP leader Trichy Suriya Shiva, suspended from the party over a controversial audio leak incident, on Tuesday announced quitting the party and blamed senior functionaries for their ''interference.'' Thanking ''elder brother'' Annamalai (BJP state chief), Suriya said ''travelling in this party has been a pleasant experience'' for him.

''You (Annamalai) are the biggest treasure for Tamil Nadu BJP, which will definitely achieve the double digit figure in the upcoming elections,'' he said in a tweet.

In another tweet tagging Annamalai, he said ''If that is to be achieved then State Organisation General Secretary @kesavavinayagam needs to be replaced. Otherwise, BJP will continue in Tamil Nadu like it was in the past. I hereby end my relationship with the BJP.'' Following the recent leak of the telephone conversation purportedly between Trichy Suriya Siva, son of DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, and BJP minority morcha leader Daisy Saran, the BJP stripped him of the post of OBC Morcha general secretary and suspended him for six months. He was barred from attending party events for six months, pending enquiry.

In the private conversation that went viral on social media, Suriya was heard intimidating Saran and even made lewd remarks.

Posting a letter on his twitter page, Suriya hailed Annamalai as a ''precious gift'' to Tamil Nadu BJP and said Annamalai would become Chief Minister in 2026.

''Was blessed and happy to be under your leadership for past months. You are a capable candidate even to be the next projected Prime Minister of India. Love to see your growth,'' he said thanking the party president.

''L Murugan (Union Minister) and Kesava Vinayagam be happy hereafter. At least now try to trust party workers. I think without your interference my thalaivar (Annamalai) can do wonders,'' he said in the letter. If they want the BJP to win in the state, then they should not come in Thalaivar's way, he claimed.

