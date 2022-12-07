Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar will uphold democratic values, says PM while welcoming him in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will uphold democratic values as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.Our Vice President is a Kisan Putra and he studied at a Sainik school. Thus, he is closely associated with Jawans and Kisans, said the prime minister as the House met for the first day of Winter Session of Parliament.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 11:39 IST
Vice President Dhankhar will uphold democratic values, says PM while welcoming him in Rajya Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will uphold democratic values as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

''Our Vice President is a Kisan Putra and he studied at a Sainik school. Thus, he is closely associated with Jawans and Kisans,'' said the prime minister as the House met for the first day of Winter Session of Parliament. Modi also said President Droupadi Murmu hails from the tribal community and her predecessor Ram Nath Kovind too belonged to the marginalised sections of society.

In his address to welcome the new Chairman of the Upper House, Modi said Dhankhar has great knowledge of legal matters with more than three decades of experience as an advocate.

The prime minister also said the Winter Session of Parliament is being held at a time when India is beginning the journey of 'Amrit Kaal' and assuming the presidency of the G-20 grouping.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022