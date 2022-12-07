PM Modi urges leaders of all parties to make collective efforts to make winter session more productive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged leaders of all parties to make collective efforts to make Parliament's winter session more productive.

Speaking to media ahead of the session's start, he said parliamentarians, including from the opposition, have told him that they suffer due to frequent disruptions and adjournments in Parliament as they are unable to speak and asked leaders from different parties to understand their ''pain''. The last session was marred by regular disruptions in Parliament. Noting that he had congenial discussion with various leaders during a recent all-party meet on India's presidency of G20, he expressed hope that its reflection will definitely be seen in Parliament too. India hosting the G20 summit, which will be held next year, is not merely a diplomatic event but also a chance to showcase the country's capabilities before the world in a holistic manner, the prime minister said.

''India is such a large country, is mother of democracy and has so much diversities and potential. Therefore, this is a big opportunity for the world to know India and for India to show its potential to the whole world,'' he added.

He expressed confidence that efforts will be made in the session to take important decisions to take the country to new heights of development amid the current global situation. The prime minister urged all political parties to give first time MPs a chance to participate in debates for the remaining period of the 17th Lok Sabha before the next general election for their bright future and also for preparing the next generation in democracy.

He said young MPs tell him that Parliament is a big university of democracy but they don't get to learn and understand due to disruptions and absence of discussions. Young MPs say they are not getting opportunities and, therefore, the functioning of the two Houses is very important, the prime minister said, adding this is the voice from young parliamentarians of all parties.

This session is important, Modi said, as the country is now in 'Amrit Kaal', a term used by him to describe the 25 year period till the centenary of India's Independence, and has got the opportunity to preside over the G20. ''India has made a space in the global community and expectations from it have increased. India is also increasing its participation on global platforms. It is a huge opportunity to host the G20 Presidency at such a time,'' he said.

Noting that this will be the first session where Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will preside as Rajya Sabha chairperson, he offered the ''farmer's son'' his best wishes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)