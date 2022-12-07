Left Menu

Dy CM Sisodia thanks Delhi for AAP's win in MCD polls, says 'world's biggest and most negative' party defeated

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday thanked the people of Delhi for voting his party to victory in the MCD polls and said it was their mandate that helped it defeat the worlds biggest and most negative party.While the Aam Aadmi Party AAP has crossed the majority mark of 126, the BJP has won 99, according to the latest State Election Commission figures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 14:36 IST
Dy CM Sisodia thanks Delhi for AAP's win in MCD polls, says 'world's biggest and most negative' party defeated
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday thanked the people of Delhi for voting his party to victory in the MCD polls and said it was their mandate that helped it defeat the ''world's biggest and most negative party''.

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has crossed the majority mark of 126, the BJP has won 99, according to the latest State Election Commission figures. The Congress was lagging far behind, winning just seven seats.

Of the 250 wards under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the AAP has won 131 seats and was ahead in three. The BJP, which exit polls predicted would suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight and is leading in four, numbers available at 2 pm showed.

''Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for trusting Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi MCD… By defeating the world's biggest and most negative party, the people of Delhi have made a hardcore honest and working @ArvindKejriwalji win,'' Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi, targeting the BJP. ''For us, this is not just a victory, it is a big responsibility,'' he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to address people after the results. The high-stakes election was held on December 4, sealing the electoral fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines. A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections.

The results of this election may have ramifications beyond the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022