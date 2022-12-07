RS welcome new Chairman Dhankhar, opposition seeks more time for smaller parties

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday welcomed its new Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar with the treasury benches saying he would hold democratic values, while opposition MPs stressed on scrutiny of government bills by parliamentary standing committees and more time for smaller parties during debates.

On the opening day of the winter session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led in felicitating recently appointed Vice President of India Dhankhar, who is ex-officio chairman of the House.

Modi said the 'Amrit Kaal' of India's independence will not only be a period of national development and glory but also an occasion when the country will play an important role in giving a direction to the world.

He expressed confidence that Dhankhar will uphold democratic values as the chairman of Rajya Sabha.

Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge assured support of his party in smooth functioning of the House.

In the previous sessions, the House witnessed several disruptions and adjournments due to protest by opposition parties on various issues.

''As the custodian of this House, your presence here is bigger than your other roles,'' Kharge said, adding all public issues could not be raised in the House due to shorter duration of sittings.

He said earlier the House used to assemble for 100 days in year, but not it has come down to 60-70 days. Kharge further said though the number of opposition MPs may be less than the treasury benches, they have experience. Welcoming Dhankar, Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said there should be scrutiny of bills by parliamentary standing committees and select panels for better legislations.

He also said there should be at least one short duration discussion or calling attention per week in the House.

''From now we will expect that, with your elevation to this position will help strengthen the conducive atmosphere of this august house. Both the treasury and opposition benches will get adequate opportunity in the deliberation to be made on various issues bills etc,'' he said.

The TMC MP also voiced his concern that less time was being allocated for discussion on important legislations in Rajya Sabha compared to Lok Sabha. He rued that members of smaller parties get only 2-3 minutes to speak on bills and important issues, and suggested that this should be increased.

Former prime minister and JDS veteran H D Deve Gowda highlighted that allocation of only 2-3 minutes to MPs of smaller parties was not sufficient for them to raise important matters, like those related to agriculture and farmers.

Senior NCP leader and former Union minister said experience of MPs too should be a factor in allocation of time. Tiruchi Siva of DMK assured the Chairman of full cooperation of his party in functioning of the proceedings in the House. He said DMK members would not protest in the Well of the House if they get time to express themselves on various issues. Assuring full cooperation of his party, BJD's Sasmit Patra suggested that MPs of regional parties should be given adequate time to speak during Zero Hour and raise special mentions to highlight state-specific issues.

Raghav Chadha (AAP) too stressed that smaller parties be given more time to raise important issues.

In his unique style, Ramdas Athawale (RPI) extended all support to Dhankhar in running the House smoothly. Elamaram Kareem CPI (M) said legislations must be undertaken in a proper and democratic manner and important bills must be refereed to standing or select committees which is not happening nowadays.

Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena) said Rajya Sabha, being the council of states, is a platform where issues of states can be raised. She rued more allegations were being made rather than the focusing on issues. Similarly, Birendra Prasad Baishya (AGP) also said the members of Northeastern states were treated as small parties and don't get enough time to speak in the house.

Ram Gopal Yadav (SP) while assuring cooperation in the smooth functioning of the house, said if there is anything against the interest of people, then there will be protest. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said a new tradition is taking shape in the country where people from ordinary backgrounds have reached top positions in the government.

He cited the examples of President Droupadi Murmu and Modi.

''Now for the past 50 years, he has (Modi) has dedicated his life in nation's service. This new tradition, this tells that everyone in this country has a place... Today it is not due to a surname but due to the capabilities and work that help you secure a position... You (Dhankar) are also an example of that...,'' Goyal stated.

He noted that many issues in the House could be taken ahead by consensus. ''We can move ahead in this way if we want to make this country developed in this Amrit Kaal... Time is also important.'' Noting that the government is working for the betterment of all sections of the society, he expressed hope that all members will work towards smooth running of the House. Many members also shared their expectations and narrated their personal experiences with him, while describing Dhankar's qualities. MDMK's Vaiko said he expects justice from the Chair and congratulated Dhankhar.

G K Vasan of TMC (M) expressed confidence that the Chairman will provide guidance to members in getting people's support.

Jayant Chaudhary of the RLD sought the Chair's protection and granting of more time to members to raise issues related to the poor and tribals.

Ayodhya Rami Reddy Alla of the YSRCP called Dhankhar a role model owing to his commitment, hard work and rich experience in serving the nation. Several other members including Vikramjit Singh Sahney of AAP, Ghanshyam Tiwari (BJP), C Sivadasan of CPI (M), Gulam Ali and P T Usha (both nominated), Pramod Tiwari, Ranjeet Ranjan, Rajni Ashokrao Patil and Imran Pratapgarhi (all Congress), Ashok Kumar Mittal (AAP), Jose K Mani of K C (M) and Ahmad Ashfaque Karim (RJD) congratulated Dhankhar.

