Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to valour, sacrifices of armed forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the valour and sacrifices of soldiers on the Armed Forces Flag Day on Wednesday.He also urged people to contribute to the fund associated with it.Today, on Armed Forces Flag Day, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 18:03 IST
PM Modi pays tributes to valour, sacrifices of armed forces
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the valour and sacrifices of soldiers on the Armed Forces Flag Day on Wednesday.

He also urged people to contribute to the fund associated with it.

''Today, on Armed Forces Flag Day, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces. Since decades, they are at the forefront of protecting our nation and contributing to a stronger India. I also urge you all to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022