Peru's Castillo says he will dissolve Congress as political crisis explodes

Peru's embattled President Pedro Castillo said on Wednesday he would dissolve Congress, hours before he was set to face an impeachment trial, throwing the Andean country into a full-on constitutional crisis. The move, which appears to break normal legal channels to resolve issues between the powers of government, sparked resignations by key ministers from Castillo's government and allegations of a "coup" by members of Congress.

In an address, Castillo announced a "government of exception" and called for new legislative elections to take place. He added that he would respect the current economic model of the country, the world's No. 2 copper producer, while Congress was dissolved. It was unclear whether Castillo would actually be able to dissolve Congress. Lawmakers appeared set to move ahead with the impeachment debate and vote, the third attempt to impeach Castillo since he came to office in July last year.

Peru, which has gone through years of political turmoil, has seen major stand-offs between the president and Congress before. President Martin Vizcarra dissolved Congress and was later impeached in 2020. Three decades ago, former president Alberto Fujimori, currently in prison for human rights abuses and corruption, also announced the dissolution of Congress.

"In response to the clamor from citizens throughout the country, we make the decision to establish an emergency government aimed at restoring the rule of law and democracy," Castillo said in a speech. Peru's economy minister and the Foreign Minister Cesar Landa resigned, saying the move violated Peru's constitution.

"I have decided to irrevocably resign from the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs, given the decision of President Castillo to close Congress... violating the Constitution," Landa said.

