Pacific Alliance summit to be held in Lima postponed amid political turmoil

The Pacific Alliance meeting set to be held in Peru on Dec. 14 has been postponed, Mexico's foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, as the South American country plunged into a political crisis.

Peru's Congress voted to oust President Pedro Castillo in an impeachment trial on Wednesday, hours after he said he would dissolve the legislature by decree.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)