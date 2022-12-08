Left Menu

Brazil's Lula expected to visit Biden in the US in January, sources say

Brazil's leftsit President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to travel to the United States to meet U.S. President Joe Biden in January, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday. Lula was invited by U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 08-12-2022 01:21 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 01:18 IST
Brazil's leftsit President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to travel to the United States to meet U.S. President Joe Biden in January, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Lula was invited by U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday. The visit was initially expected to happen in December, but Lula's tight schedule before he takes office on Jan. 1 meant that was impossible, the sources said. The final date still needs to be finalized, the sources added.

