Brazil's Lula expected to visit Biden in the US in January, sources say
Brazil's leftsit President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to travel to the United States to meet U.S. President Joe Biden in January, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday. Lula was invited by U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday.
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 08-12-2022 01:21 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 01:18 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil's leftsit President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to travel to the United States to meet U.S. President Joe Biden in January, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Lula was invited by U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday. The visit was initially expected to happen in December, but Lula's tight schedule before he takes office on Jan. 1 meant that was impossible, the sources said. The final date still needs to be finalized, the sources added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- Lula
- Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
- Joe Biden
- Jake Sullivan
- U.S.
- United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cellular secrets of aging unlocked by researchers
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Lula wants new Brazil police unit to tackle environmental crimes
Brazil's Lula courts U.K., others to join fund to protect rainforest
Lula proposes pact to curb Brazilian soy linked to savanna deforestation
Lula delays announcing first Brazil ministry picks until next week -sources