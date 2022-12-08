Left Menu

Maha: Bandh in Jalna district over Governor's remarks on Shivaji Maharaj

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 08-12-2022 08:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 08:31 IST
Maha: Bandh in Jalna district over Governor's remarks on Shivaji Maharaj
  • Country:
  • India

Shops and business establishments were closed on Wednesday in Jalna district of Maharashtra in response to a bandh called by the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) and Opposition parties to protest against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his controversial remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Governor recently raked up a controversy by calling the 17th century Maratha warrior king as an icon of “olden days”.

Local Congress MLA Kailash Gorantyal and MKM coordinator Sanjay Lakhe Patil had appealed to traders to shut down their shops in response to the bandh.

In the morning, a rally was taken out by protesters which passed through various localities in Jalna town.

Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Rajesh Tope criticised Koshyari for his remarks. Tope said people of a particular ideology were spreading misinformation about great personalities.

He warned Maharashtra will not tolerate insult of great personalities.

The day-long bandh evoked good response in rural and urban parts of the district in central Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022