Congress leads in initial trends for Chhattisgarh's Bhanupratappur Assembly bypoll counting

The counting of votes for bypoll of the Bhanupratappur assembly seat in Chhattisgarh began on Thursday morning with Congress candidate taking a lead till 10 am. As per Election Commission officials, Congress candidate Savitri Manoj Mandavi was leading in Bhanupratappur with a margin of 1907 votes till 10.00 am. BJP's Bramhanand Netam trailing.

Over 71 per cent of voting was recorded in the Bhanupratappur assembly by-election - the highest among six assembly seats in five states of the country where polling was held on December 5. The ruling Congress has fielded the wife of former MLA Manoj Singh Mandavi, whose demise resulted in the vacancy of the seat.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded former MLA Bramhanand Netam as its candidate for the bypoll to the Bhanupratappur assembly seat. The counting of votes began at 08.00 am at Government PG College in the Maoist-affected Kanker district amidst tight security. (ANI)

