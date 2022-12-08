HP polls: Fmr Union minister late Sukh Ram's son Anil Sharma retains Mandi Sadar seat for BJP
Former Union minister late Sukh Ram's son Anil Sharma retained the Mandi Sadar seat for the BJP by defeating his nearest Congress rival.
Sharma beat Champa Thakur by a margin of more than 10,000 votes, according to the Election Commission.
