People have given befitting reply to those who insulted Gujarat: Harsh Sanghavi

As BJP inches closer to a record-breaking victory in Gujarat, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday said that the people have given a befitting reply to those who insulted the state. The BJP, according to the latest trends by the Election Commission till 1.15 pm, won 5 seats while it is leading on 151 seats.

Speaking to ANI on what would be a landslide victory, Sanghavi said, "The Opposition left no stone unturned in defaming the people of Gujarat. The people have given a certificate that the BJP and the people of Gujarat are the best duos in the world. The people have not left any stone unturned in giving a befitting reply. There is no place in Gujarat for those who want to break the country. The BJP and the people of Gujarat are making a new beginning today." "We'll further aim to work for the progress of Gujarat," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from the Jamnagar North seat, Rivaba Jadeja, who is leading from the constituency securing 61,065 votes with 56.43 per cent votes, said that Gujarat continues to be with the BJP. "The manner in which BJP worked in Guj for the last 27 years and established the Gujarat model, people believed they wanted to take forward the development journey with only BJP. Gujarat was with BJP and will continue to be with it," she said.

Rivaba thanked the people for voting for her and called her probable victory a victory of the party workers. "Those who accepted me happily as a candidate worked for me, reached out and connected to people - I thank them all. It's not just my victory but of all of us," she said.

General Secretary, BJP Gujarat, Pradipsinh Vaghela said, "PM Modi's politics of development has once again won in Gujarat. I thank the people of the state." The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections began on Thursday at 8 am.

The counting in Gujarat began at 37 centres in 33 districts. Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi said that 182 counting observers, 182 election officers and 494 assistant election officers are on duty for the counting process. There will be an additional 78 Assistant Election Officers for the counting of votes. In addition, 71 additional Assistant Election Officers have been assigned responsibility for the electronically transmitted postal ballot system in the previous polls

Assembly elections in Gujarat were held in two phases on December 1 and 5 respectively. The approximate voter turnout in Gujarat by the end of the second phase of the Gujarat elections was recorded at 59.11 per cent.

During the first phase of polling on December 1, Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent. While polling for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12. Meanwhile, the exit polls have indicated a clear win for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat.

BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years with Prime Minister Narendra Modi remaining in the Chief Minister's post for the longest time before becoming the Prime Minister. Congress gave a tough fight to the ruling BJP in the last assembly elections in 2017. However, AAP may spoil the game for Congress by taking away a significant vote share in their favour. (ANI)

