MPs should not write about Speaker on Twitter, says Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday cautioned MPs for writing against him on Twitter and asked them not to do so.Birla did not take the name of any MP but his remarks in Lok Sabha came immediately after Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra raised an issue related to the Civil Aviation Ministry.Some members sometimes write on Twitter that the speaker does not give opportunity to the members to speak. That would be good, he said during Question Hour.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 14:46 IST
MPs should not write about Speaker on Twitter, says Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday cautioned MPs for writing against him on Twitter and asked them not to do so.

Birla did not take the name of any MP but his remarks in Lok Sabha came immediately after Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra raised an issue related to the Civil Aviation Ministry.

''Some members sometimes write on Twitter that the speaker does not give opportunity to the members to speak. Please keep in mind that the members should not write on Twitter about the speaker. That would be good,'' he said during Question Hour.

