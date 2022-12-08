AAP becoming national party thanks to people of Gujarat: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the Aam Aadmi Party is on course to become a national party thanks to the votes given by the people of Gujarat.

With counting of votes crossing the halfway mark in most constituencies of Gujarat, the BJP has received 53 per cent of the votes counted, while the Congress has 27 per cent and the AAP 13 per cent. ''Due to the votes given by the people of Gujarat, the AAP is today becoming a national party. The politics of education and health is making a mark for the first time in the country. Congratulations to the entire country on this,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The BJP appeared headed for a landslide victory in Gujarat as the latest trends showed the party was leading in 155 of the state's 182 Assembly seats that went to polls earlier this month. The Congress was seen finishing a distant second, with leads in 18 seats, while the AAP was leading in six seats. Others, including independent candidate, were ahead in three seats, the Election Commission said.

