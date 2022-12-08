Left Menu

Himachal CM Jairam Thakur continues to lead from Seraj

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur continues his lead from his constituency Seraj, with a margin of 38183 votes, as per the latest trends of the Election Commission of India.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur continues to lead in his constituency Seraj, with a margin of 38,183 votes, as per the latest trends of the Election Commission of India. BJP and Congress have claimed victory in the state which has had a tradition of changing governments for the past several years. If BJP wins then it will beat the anti-incumbency and change the trend of the alternate government in the state.

"I will tender my resignation to the Governor in a short while from now," Outgoing Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said in a conversation with ANI. Although the counting of votes in Himachal is still underway, the ECI trends at 03.09 pm show that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has marked its victory in 12 assembly seats while continuing to lead in 14 others.

Meanwhile, Congress has registered victory in 13 constituencies and is leading in 26 constituencies. However, three assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh have been won by Independent candidates, here.

Counting votes for Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh began at 8 am on Thursday.In Himachal, there are 68 counting halls in 59 locations across the state. The elections for 68 assembly seats in the state were held on November 12 and around 75.6 per cent polling percentage was recorded.

The hill state witnessed an intense campaign with BJP trying to return to power for a second consecutive term and Congress backing on its '10 guarantees' that the party listed out in its manifesto to take them home. The emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party as the third major political force in the state has intensified the electoral battle. Besides these three, parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP) are also in the fray.

Notably, in the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP formed the government by winning 44 seats while Congress secured 21 seats. (ANI)

