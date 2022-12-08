HP minister Sarveen Chaudhary loses from Shahpur

Himachal Pradesh minister Sarveen Chaudhary lost from the Shahpur seat in Kangra.

She was defeated by Congress candidate Kewal Singh Pathania by a margin of 12,243 votes.

The BJP had brought Vijay Singh Mankotia into the fold to brighten Chaudhary's winning prospects, but anti-incumbency still took a toll on the party.

The Congress, which has won 11 seats and is leading on 28 seats, is heading towards a clear majority, whereas BJP has won 10 seats and is leading on 16 seats.

Two independents have won and one is leading.

