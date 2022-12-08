People of Gujarat "massively" voted for BJP for devp and speedy growth : Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha Thursday said the people of Gujarat have ''massively'' voted for the BJP in the Gujarat Assembly poll because of good governance and speedy growth.

He called upon the people to vote BJP back to power to continue with the development in the state and urged them not to return to the ''old political culture of violence and murders''.

BJP, he said, will resist any sort of force or violence aimed at capturing power in the state. Assembly poll in Tripura is slated by March next year.

Saha, who was addressing a meeting of ruling BJP workers at Santir Bazar in South Tripura district, said, ''The people of Gujarat have massively voted the BJP back to power because of the development efforts by it. People in Tripura should also do so.'' He, however, did not comment on Himachal Pradesh where Congress wrested power from BJP. He made a scathing attack on the erstwhile 35-year-long Left rule in the north east state. "CPI(M) was responsible violence, arsons, murders and rapes in Tripura ... Therefore, the people of the state must distance themselves from the Communist party".

''In a democracy everybody has their rights but any attempt to apply force or indulge in forceful politics will be dealt with firmly'', Saha said.

Saha hit out at the TMC too and said it has ''turned Bengal into a mini Pakistan".

He said that the people of West Bengal were frustrated with the 34-year-long Marxist rule and wanted to get rid of the Communist rule. ''The people voted for TMC for a new beginning. But the present dispensation is worse than the previous government''.

Condemning the Congress, the chief minister said that as many as 69 leaders and workers of opposition parties were murdered in South Tripura district alone during the erstwhile CPI(M) and Congress-TUJS rule.

He termed the Congress as ''indisciplined'' and claimed that the people of Tripura have not forgotten the violent culture.

"Earlier, CPI(M) used to maintain backdoor relations with the Congress to rule the state. But now it is open," he said.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury was seen sharing stage with Congress' lone MLA Sudip Roy Barman here on Wednesday.

