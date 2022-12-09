MCD mayor to be from AAP, BJP to play role of 'strong opposition': Adesh Gupta
The AAP on Wednesday wrested power from the BJP in the high-stakes civic polls in the national capital.
- Country:
- India
The MCD mayor will be from the AAP and the BJP will play the role of a ''strong opposition'', the party's Delhi president Adesh Gupta said on Friday.
The BJP will also resist the AAP if it indulges in any ''corruption'', he said.
Gupta's statement comes amid speculation that the BJP will contest the mayoral polls in the newly elected Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
''We will play the role of a strong opposition in the MCD to save Delhi from the AAP, which has become synonymous with corruption,'' Gupta said during a press conference while thanking BJP leaders and activists for helping the party win 104 wards in the civic elections. The AAP on Wednesday wrested power from the BJP in the high-stakes civic polls in the national capital. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party bagged 134 of the 250 wards while the BJP won 104.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
- Adesh Gupta
- Municipal Corporation
- Gupta
ALSO READ
Mukroh clashes: Meghalaya CM to visit New Delhi on Thursday, discuss border situation with Shah
Delhi court defers hearing in Jacqueline Fernandez money laundering case for December 12
Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally in Delhi on 15 January, Kolkata edition on January 29
Delhi Police, prosecution will ensure whoever killed Shraddha Walkar will get strictest punishment in least time: Shah on Mehrauli killing.
Siddhu Moose Wala case: Delhi court grants 10-day police custody of Lawrence Bishnoi to NIA