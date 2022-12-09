Rajnath, Yediyurappa, Arjun Munda central observers for BJP MLAs' meet to pick Gujarat CM
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, B S Yediyurappa and Arjun Munda were appointed on Friday as central observers for the meeting of the party's new MLAs in Gujarat to pick the next chief minister.
The BJP registered a historic victory in Gujarat on Thursday by clinching 156 seats in the 182-member House.
The BJP has called a meeting of its newly elected legislators on Saturday morning to elect the legislature party leader who will be the next chief minister.
The BJP has announced earlier that Bhupendra Patel will continue as its chief minister in the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arjun Munda
- Bhupendra Patel
- Gujarat
- House
- B S Yediyurappa
- Rajnath Singh
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi is anti-Gujarati: Nadda on Medha Patkar joining Bharat Jodo Yatra
This election is about deciding Gujarat's fate for next 25 yrs: PM Modi
In Gujarat, contest is between BJP and Congress: Amit Shah at Times Now Summit.
We will beat all records in terms of seat and vote percentage in Gujarat: Amit Shah.
Gujarat polls: Reason for BJP's confidence in Dwarka seat, a candidate who remains unbeaten for 32 years