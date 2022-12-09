Congress will take 'consensus' decision based on views of MLAs in Himachal: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said the views of the newly-elected MLAs in Himachal Pradesh were being sought to bring out a consensus on who will be their leader.

He said the observers sent to the hill state were seeking the individual views of all party legislators and they would convey to him their opinions, based on which the party will take a decision on the chief ministerial candidate.

Kharge said in the Congress party, there is a procedure in place and the party observers go and take the opinion of all legislators.

A meeting of newly elected Congress MLAs to discuss the appointment of the next Himachal Pradesh chief minister began in Shimla on Friday evening amid a show of strength by aspirants to the post.

Chief minister-hopefuls Pratibha Singh, Mukesh Agnihotri and Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu reached the party office for the Congress Legislature Party meeting along with their supporters, who raised slogans in their favour.

The Congress Legislature Party meeting was scheduled to begin at 3 pm but was delayed as several MLAs could not reach Shimla from far-away places earlier. The MLAs are expected to pass a resolution authorising the Congress chief to pick the legislature party leader who will be the next chief minister.

The party's central observers -- Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former CM of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda -- also met the MLAs individually and sought their views on the matter.

Kharge claimed he has contested 12 elections and won 11 of them, and he is well conversed with the party procedures.

''We take the views of all and then the party will take a decision in whosoever is apt for the post of chief minister. All of them are competent. My observers will come and tell me about the opinion of new legislators,'' he said at the 'Agenda AajTak event'.

''It is not me but the elected MLAs who will decide their leader,'' he said when asked whether he will take the final call on the chief ministerial candidate.

Kharge also noted that he did not consider himself a ''weak president'' and claimed that he was getting the support of former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

''We move with collective leadership and I am getting the support of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. I will try and strive to take Congress forward,'' he said.

Kharge credited the victory of the Congress in Himachal Pradesh to the party's workers and those who campaigned for it, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

He claimed that the party candidates got a boost due to the campaigning and that helped in ensuring the party's victory.

The Congress president also said that in parliamentary democracy, anyone winning by even one vote is inside the assembly and the other will have to sit out.

''We do not do event management. Whenever we win, we meet everyone with happiness and give credit to all. Whenever we lose, we talk to all. We do not make events out of everything.

Asked about his views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Congress-mukt Bharat', he said, ''No one can finish the Congress, because if it goes from one place, it will emerge in another. Our party is gaining strength and no one can finish us.'' On the party's loss in Gujarat, he said ''We will send a team and carry out a review of what went wrong... and what needs to be done to rectify that.'' PTI SKC IJT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)