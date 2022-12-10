Himachal Pradesh new CM and Dy CM to be sworn-in on Dec 11: Kharge

The new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will be sworn in on December 11, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday.

The veteran leader, who is on a maiden visit to his home town of Kalaburagi, after taking over as the AICC chief, urged the Karnataka Congress leaders and workers to work with unity to bring the party to power in the state, which will go to polls by April-May 2023.

''We have won in Himachal Pradesh by giving a 10-point programme. We have won there with a good majority. Tomorrow there is a swearing-in ceremony there. That's the reason I had gone out to discuss with our senior leaders,'' Kharge said.

Addressing a mega gathering here, he said after discussion with everyone we have decided to have a swearing-in ceremony for the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister tomorrow.

''It (Himachal Pradesh) like victory should repeat in Karnataka also, everyone should join hands and march forward.... I want Congress party and the Congress government here,'' he added.

There are reports that Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu who headed the Congress campaign committee in Himachal Pradesh is likely to be the next chief minister.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)