Sukhu's village in Hamirpur celebrates his becoming Chief Minister

People here have been jubilant also for Hamirpur district once again becoming the centre of power in the state.At Gandhi chowk too, Congress workers burst crackers and distributed sweets.Sunil Sharma Bittu, a close confidant of the new chief minister, said that it was the victory of masses.He said that Congress will turn Hamirpur into a modern district, and there will be no shortage of funds for its development.

PTI | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 10-12-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 21:38 IST
Celebrations at Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's house in Bhabra, his native village in Nadaun, started as soon as the official announcement of him being elected as the Chief Minister broke. His family was joined by villagers and party workers in the celebration, dancing to dhols and nagaras. Women sang local songs and hailed the people for sending Sukhu to the top post in the state, as his supporters burst crackers and distributed sweets.

With Independent candidate Ashish Sharma, who won from Hamirpur assembly seat lending his support to Sukhu, It has been a clean sweep for Congress in Hamirpur district, the home district of Union minister Anurag Thakur and former BJP Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal. People here have been jubilant also for Hamirpur district once again becoming the centre of power in the state.

At Gandhi chowk too, Congress workers burst crackers and distributed sweets.

Sunil Sharma (Bittu), a close confidant of the new chief minister, said that it was the victory of masses.

He said that Congress will turn Hamirpur into a modern district, and there will be no shortage of funds for its development.

