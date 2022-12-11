Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 11-12-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 14:09 IST
Sukhwinder Sukhu sworn in as Himachal's 15th CM; Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka attended ceremony
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Image Credit: Wikipedia
Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, a four-time MLA, was on Sunday sworn in as the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh in a ceremony attended by senior party figures including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Sukhu, 58, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at a ceremony under the open sky at the historic Ridge ground here.

Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of opposition in the outgoing assembly, was administered the oath as the deputy chief minister.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also attended the ceremony.

Union minister Anand Sharma, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla, state Congress chief Pratibha Singh and senior leader Sachin Pilot were also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

