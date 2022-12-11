Left Menu

Updated: 11-12-2022 19:39 IST
UP: BJP screening committee to pick candidates for municipal polls
A screening committee of the BJP will choose candidates for the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Uttar Pradesh, the party said here on Sunday.

The screening committee is yet to be constituted, they said.

There are 762 urban bodies in the state: Seventeen municipal corporations, 200 nagar palika parishads and 545 nagar panchayats, where election notification is expected to be issued soon.

BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said the party will register a historic victory in the poll due to works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

''The BJP will contest these elections on the basis of public welfare works,'' he said.

Also, the party will organise meetings at district level from December 12 to 18 regarding organisational work and the municipal poll, he added.

