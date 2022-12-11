Left Menu

Virendra Sachdeva made Delhi BJP acting chief

Sachdeva has been made the working president of Delhi BJP after Adesh Gupta resigned on Sunday as Delhi BJP chief. He left his post after the defeat of the BJP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 22:20 IST
Virendra Sachdeva made Delhi BJP acting chief
Virendra Sachdeva (R) with BJP national president JP Nadda. (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) acting president Virendra Sachdeva, who took charge on Sunday, said he will make all efforts to help the party win all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital in the 2024 general elections. "I thank the national leadership for giving a chance to a small worker like me. We will work together for strengthening the party. For the 2024 elections, we will make all efforts to win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi," Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva has been made the working president of Delhi BJP after Adesh Gupta resigned on Sunday as Delhi BJP chief. He left his post after the BJP's defeat in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. After his resignation, Gupta said that he took moral responsibility for the defeat in the MCD elections.

"The party did not get the results as expected, in the MCD elections. Taking moral responsibility for the defeat, I have resigned from the post of Delhi BJP president," Adesh Gupta told ANI. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections, winning 134 of the total 250 wards.

The BJP finished a close second, tallying over 100 seats. The win saw the AAP unseating the BJP from the helm at MCD after a 15-year rule. The Congress only managed to win 9 wards, it worst-ever haul in the Delhi civic polls. Three more seats went to Independents.

The polls were held on December 4, with an overall voter turnout of about 50 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022