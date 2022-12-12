Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Peru President Boluarte to ask Congress to bring elections forward to 2024

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 12-12-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 12:28 IST
UPDATE 1-Peru President Boluarte to ask Congress to bring elections forward to 2024
Dina Boluarte Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Peru

Peru's new President Dina Boluarte will submit a bill to Congress to bring general elections forward two years to April 2024, she said early on Monday, amid tensions in the Andean nation following the ouster of former leader Pedro Castillo.

Boluarte was sworn in last week after Castillo was sacked by Congress and arrested for attempting to dissolve the legislature in an effort to prevent an impeachment vote against him.

"I have decided to present a bill to reach an agreement with Congress to bring forward the general elections to April 2024," Boluarte said in a speech to the nation.

Boluarte's statement that she will present the bill in the "coming days" comes after two teenagers were killed and four people injured in Peru on Sunday during protests demanding the country hold general elections following the ouster of Castillo.

Demonstrators, many of them Castillo supporters, have for days demanded that Peru hold elections rather than allow Boluarte to stay in power until 2026, when Castillo's term would have ended. Some protesters also call for Congress to be shuttered.

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing swings from anger over zero-COVID to coping with infections; China's healthcare system put to the test as COVID curbs fade and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing swings from anger over zero-COVID to coping wit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022