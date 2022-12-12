PARLIAMENT SCHEDULE

Parliament news schedule for Monday, December 12 LOK SABHA Oath taking by SP leader Dimple Yadav Bills for consideration and passing -The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 RAJYA SABHA Bills for consideration and passing -The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 -The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 PTI DV

