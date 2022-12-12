Left Menu

Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM; PM Modi attends ceremony

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 12-12-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 19:57 IST
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM; PM Modi attends ceremony
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel on Monday took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Patel was administered the oath as the 18th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat.

In the just-concluded Gujarat Assembly elections, counting for which was held on December 8, the BJP won a seventh straight term by winning record 156 seats in the 182-member House. The Congress won 17 constituencies and AAP 5.

Patel, 60, resigned as chief minister along with his entire cabinet on Friday to pave the way for the formation of a new government following the election results.

He was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party on Saturday, following which he met the governor and staked the claim to form the next government.

Patel won the Ghatlodia seat with the highest margin of 1.92 lakh votes in the elections.

A low-profile BJP leader and the first from the Kadva Patidar sub-group to become CM, Patel replaced Vijay Rupani in September 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022