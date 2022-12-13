Left Menu

Peru's jailed ex-leader Castillo slams successor as 'usurper' as protests simmer

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 00:40 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 00:40 IST
Peru's jailed former president Pedro Castillo, ousted in an impeachment trial last week and arrested, said on Monday he had been "kidnapped" and humiliated, slamming his successor and former vice president Dina Boluarte as a "usurper".

In a hand-written letter posted on Twitter he said Boluarte's plans to bring forward new elections was a "dirty game", comments that could fan tensions in the Andean country where protests have already left at least two people dead.

