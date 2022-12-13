Left Menu

U.S. officials met with sister of Paul Whelan, American detained in Russia

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 02:20 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 02:20 IST
U.S. officials met with sister of Paul Whelan, American detained in Russia

Senior U.S. officials met virtually on Monday with Elizabeth Whelan, the sister of Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia, and assured her of President Joe Biden's commitment to gaining her brother's release, the White House said.

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, told reporters that conversations with Whelan's family have been substantive, but he said what Russia wanted in exchange for Whelan was not something the United States had to give.

He did not provide details, but Russia has been wanting to gain the freedom of Vadim Krasikov, who is serving a life sentence for murder in Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian interventions: UN

Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian...

 Global
3
UNHCR stepping up assistance to conflict-hit people in Ethiopia’s northern regions

UNHCR stepping up assistance to conflict-hit people in Ethiopia’s northern r...

 Global
4
Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022