Left Menu

U.S. says to commit $55 bln to Africa ahead of summit

Sullivan also said Biden will stage a dinner on Wednesday night for about 50 African leaders and announce U.S. support for the African Union to join the Group of 20 (G20) major economies. Biden will also appoint a special representative for implementing ideas discussed at the summit and the U.S. State Department plans to appoint Ambassador Johnnie Carson for this role, Sullivan said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 03:22 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 03:22 IST
U.S. says to commit $55 bln to Africa ahead of summit

The United States will commit $55 billion to Africa over the next three years as President Joe Biden prepares to host the U.S.-Africa summit this week and discuss 2023 elections and democracy in the continent with a small group of leaders.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States is "bringing the resources to the table," during the summit, adding that the United States commitment to invest in the African continent compares favorable to any other country. Sullivan also said Biden will stage a dinner on Wednesday night for about 50 African leaders and announce U.S. support for the African Union to join the Group of 20 (G20) major economies.

Biden will also appoint a special representative for implementing ideas discussed at the summit and the U.S. State Department plans to appoint Ambassador Johnnie Carson for this role, Sullivan said. Sullivan also added the United States will not be "imposing conditionality" at the Africa summit to support the Ukraine war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global
3
Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian interventions: UN

Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian...

 Global
4
Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022