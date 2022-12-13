Left Menu

Indian Army has people's full support: Shashi Tharoor on clash with PLA

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said that the Indian Army has the support of the entire country with regard to Monday's clashes.

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 14:58 IST
Indian Army has people's full support: Shashi Tharoor on clash with PLA
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader and former Union Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Shashi Tharoor said that China has its eyes on Tawang and India has to be very careful in this regard. Speaking on the Friday, December 9 clashes between the Indian Army personnel and their Chinese counterparts, Tharoor said that the Indian Army has the entire country's support in this matter. "There is no doubt that China has its eyes on Tawang. We have to be very alert there. I think what our Army did yesterday had the support of the entire country," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

"I told the Defence Minister that they should show the world that India is one and every member of every party is with Army on this,", said Tharoor to ANI at Parliament today. His comments came after the Indian Army issued a statement confirming that the Indian and the Chinese troops clashed along the LAC in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh and the Indian army gave a befitting response to the Chinese troops. The Army in its statement had said that both sides suffered minor injuries in the clash. However, according to sources, more Chinese soldiers were injured in the face-off. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022