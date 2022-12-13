Paris Ukraine conference raises just over 1 billion euros

France's Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Tuesday said parties to an international conference for Ukraine pledged payments of just over 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Ukraine's allies gathered in Paris earlier he needed at least 800 million euros ($840 million) in urgent winter energy aid as Russian forces target civilian infrastructure across the country. ($1 = 0.9483 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)