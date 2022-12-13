Tributes paid to ex-Goa CM Manohar Parrikar on his birth anniversary

Rich tributes were paid on Tuesday to former Goa chief minister late Manohar Parrikar on his 67th birth anniversary.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant laid a wreath at Parrikar's memorial, Smriti Sthal, at Miramar in the state capital.

''Goa is indebted to Parrikar, one of the tallest leaders and a Goan, for his contribution. I am working as per the vision charted out by Parrikar as the head of the state,'' Sawant told reporters.

The chief minister said the design ''concept'' of Parrikar's memorial will be ready soon.

Besides ministers, Parrikar's elder son Utpal also paid tributes at the memorial.

Sawant said various projects have been named after Parrikar including the newly inaugurated international airport at Mopa in north Goa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the new airport will be called Manohar International Airport.

Sawant said the country will always remember Parrikar, a former Defence minister, for his service to the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)