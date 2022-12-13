Left Menu

U.S. finalizing plans to send Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine -CNN

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 22:59 IST
U.S. finalizing plans to send Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine -CNN

The United States is finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine that could be announced as soon as this week, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing officials.

The Pentagon's plan still needs approval from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin before it is sent to President Joe Biden for his signature, but the approval was expected, according to the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in potential revenue from mRNA vaccines by 2030; Beijing’s U.S. envoy expects further COVID relaxation, easier travel to China and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in potential revenu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist; New Zealand bans future generations from buying tobacco under new laws and more

Health News Roundup: WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist; New Zeal...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022