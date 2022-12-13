U.S. finalizing plans to send Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine -CNN
The United States is finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine that could be announced as soon as this week, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing officials.
The Pentagon's plan still needs approval from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin before it is sent to President Joe Biden for his signature, but the approval was expected, according to the report.
