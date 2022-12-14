Left Menu

Bharat Rashtra Samithi office inaugurated in Delhi today

Telangana CM and party chief KCR, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and others participate in the inauguration ceremony of BRS office, in Delhi.

14-12-2022
Bharat Rashtra Samithi office inaugurated in New Delhi on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) office was inaugurated here on Wednesday. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his daughter and MLC K Kavitha and other political leaders also participated in the ceremony. Telangana CM and party chief KCR, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and others participate in the inauguration ceremony of BRS office, in Delhi.

A day after Election Commission approved the change of name of Telangana Rashtra Samiti to "Bharat Rashtra Samiti", Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hoisted the BRS flag at the party headquarters on December 9. The Election Commission has approved the change of name of Telangana Rashtra Samiti to "Bharat Rashtra Samiti", informed the office of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao on December 8.

Earlier in October, K Chandrasekhar Rao launched the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), marking the first step towards becoming a national party to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The TRS itself was launched in April 2000.

Earlier in May this year, Rao in his bid to unite the Opposition to take on the BJP at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, held a meeting with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru where he discussed an alternative political outfit to the BJP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

