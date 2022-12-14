Party that destroyed economy has cheek to question Rajan: Cong on BJP's criticism of ex-RBI Guv

The Congress on Wednesday slammed the BJP for its criticism of former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan after he joined the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying the entire cabinet put together cannot match the abilities of the economist.

The Congress' attack came after the BJP took a swipe at Rajan over his joining the Rahul Gandhi-led yatra in Rajasthan and said his commentary on India's economy should be discarded with ''disdain'' as it is ''coloured and opportunistic''.

Reacting to the criticism, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted, ''Why is the BJP outraged by Rahul Gandhi having a conversation with Raghuram Rajan? Because PM Modi does not meet economists and economists have no access to PM Modi.'' The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, is passing through the desert state and it will complete 100 days on Friday. Slamming the BJP, Congress' media department head Pawan Khera told reporters that the party which has destroyed the economy of this country in the last about eight years has the cheek to question Rajan.

''The entire cabinet put together cannot match the abilities of Mr. Raghuram Rajan. The decision of demonetisation, if they had consulted people like Mr. Raghuram Rajan, believe me, the country's economy would have been saved from the kind of disaster that Mr. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has pushed it into,'' he said referring to BJP IT department head Amit Malviya's criticism of the economist. Prime Minister Modi has himself, on some occasions, praised Rajan, Khera claimed.

The Congress leader said that a lot of people from different sections of society want to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra and strengthen it.

People from the film industry, media fraternity, writers and others from different walks of life, want to still walk with Rahul Gandhi and strengthen the yatra, he said.

Tweeting on Rajan joining the yatra, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, ''A strong and sound economy is a combination of growth and welfare. Our vision is to reclaim that India. We are glad that former RBI governor and leading economist, Shri Raghuram Rajan, joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in our endeavour to build an agenda for the future.'' Earlier, the BJP's foreign affairs department head Vijay Chauthaiwale tweeted, ''One former RBI governor became head of government and country lost 10 precious years. Thanks to Modi, India will not repeat that mistake. RRR (Raghuram Rajan) can walk from Delhi to Chicago.'' ''Raghuram Rajan, former RBI governor, a Congress appointee, joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a surprise. He fancies himself as the next Manmohan Singh. Just that his commentary on India's economy should be discarded with disdain. It is coloured and opportunistic,'' Malviya said on Twitter Rajan, who was appointed as RBI governor during the Congress-led UPA government, has been critical of some aspects of the current BJP government's policies, including its handling of the economy.

