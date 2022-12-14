Istanbul mayor says court ruling a "great unlawfulness, political"
Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 21:57 IST
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said a jail sentence he was handed by a Turkish court on Wednesday was political and unlawful, and a sign of current conditions in the country.
A Turkish court sentenced Imamoglu to jail on Wednesday and imposed a political ban on the opposition politician who is seen as a strong potential challenger to President Tayyip Erdogan in elections next year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkish
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Ekrem Imamoglu
- Imamoglu
- Istanbul
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Europe wary of Turkish hub to hide gas 'made in Moscow'
Turkish inflation eases for 1st time in more than a year
Syria Kurds halt all joint ops with U.S.-led coalition after Turkish fire - spokesman
Syria Kurds halt joint ops with US-led coalition after Turkish raids -spokesman
Syria Kurds halt all joint ops with U.S.-led coalition after Turkish attacks -spokesman