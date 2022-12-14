Istanbul mayor says court ruling a "great unlawfulness, political"

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said a jail sentence he was handed by a Turkish court on Wednesday was political and unlawful, and a sign of current conditions in the country.

A Turkish court sentenced Imamoglu to jail on Wednesday and imposed a political ban on the opposition politician who is seen as a strong potential challenger to President Tayyip Erdogan in elections next year.

