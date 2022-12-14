Brazil's Lula to visit U.S., China in early 2023
Brazil President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to make official trips to the United States and China in his first three months in office, incoming Foreign Relations Minister Mauro Vieira said on Wednesday.
Vieira added in a press conference that Lula, who is set to take office from incumbent Jair Bolsonaro on Jan. 1, would also attend a Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) meeting in Argentina.
