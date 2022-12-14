Left Menu

Do not perform 'nikah' if DJ music, bands are played at function: Muslim body to clerics

In a statement, the Muslim Maha Sabha said it has sought the cooperation of ulemas and clerics to convince the community to conduct wedding functions in a simple manner.The Muslim Maha Sabha will continue opposing the wastage of money at wedding functions, it added.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 14-12-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 22:22 IST
A Muslim organisation has urged clerics to not perform the 'nikah' if ''DJ music or brass bands'' are played at the function. In a statement, the Muslim Maha Sabha said it has sought the cooperation of 'ulemas' and clerics to convince the community to conduct wedding functions in a simple manner.

The Muslim Maha Sabha will continue opposing the wastage of money at wedding functions, it added. A written guarantee should also be taken from the families that they will not encourage this ''DJ culture'' in the future, the statement said.

