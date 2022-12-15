U.S. State Dept says troubled by Turkey's jail sentence for opposition mayor

The U.S. State Department is "deeply troubled and disappointed" by a Turkish court handing a jail sentence to Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Wednesday.

"This unjust sentence is inconsistent with respect for human rights, with respect to fundamental freedoms and rule of law," Patel said. "We remain gravely concerned by the continued indictment of civil society, media, political and business leaders in Turkey and their prolonged pretrial detention."

A Turkish court sentenced Imamoglu to jail and imposed a political ban on the opposition politician who is seen as a strong potential challenger to President Tayyip Erdogan in elections next year.

